Two charged in death of East Berbice carpenter that sparked protests

Appearing at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court yesterday before Magistrate Renita Singh were two suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of No.1 Village carpenter, Orlando Jonas.Kris Nandlall, 27, of Chesney Village and Samson Gangapershad, 24, of Tain Village, made their appearance and was slapped with the joint charge of murder committed on Jonas on the 5th September, 2020 on the Chesney/Albion Public Road.

They were not required to plea and were remanded to prison until the 29th September for a report. The accused were represented by attorney-at-law Moti Singh in collaboration with attorneys-at-law Donovan Rangiah and Sanjeev Datadin. The magistrate ordered that the accused be medically examined.

The murder, which was caught on security cameras video, showed Jonas and his friend Mahendra Ramnarine riding their bicycles on the Albion Public Road while the two suspects seemed to be engaged in a conversation on the other side of the road.

Within seconds, Jonas and Ramnarine made a u-turn on the public road and rode up to the suspects and a verbal engagement appeared to have taken place.

Jonas, in the video, slapped one of the suspects (in the white shirt) while the other suspect appeared to have slashed Jonas and Ramnarine to their face.

An altercation ensued where it is believed that Jonas received the stab.

Shortly after, the two suspects walked over to the nearby Albion Police Station where they made a report of an attempted robbery and that they defended themselves.

Jonas had collapsed on the public road after attempting to ride off on his bike.

The incident reportedly occurred just around 19:00 hrs Saturday and police ranks at the Albion Police Station, located a building away, only arrived at the scene at 19:30 hrs.

Protests action broke out at No.1 Village earlier in the week with relatives, friends and villagers erecting blockades and burning debris across the public road, sending traffic into a halt

They said Jonas was innocent and they wanted justice for his death.

Meanwhile, Commander of Region 6, Linden Isles, confirmed that charges are also likely to be laid against the duo for the wounding of Ramnarine.

Jonas was a father of one.