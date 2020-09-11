Supenaam woman killed by ex-lover after late night phone call

Latest update September 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
A twenty-four years old woman from Supenaam, Essequibo Coast, was brutally stabbed to dead Wednesday night by her ex-boyfriend.
The woman, who was identified as Lunisa Peters, sustained multiple stab wounds to her head, and other parts of her body.
Based on information reaching Kaieteur Radio, the now dead girl and the suspect, who has been identified as Namdram Persaud, once lived together at Golden Fleece, on the Essequibo Coast.
When the relationship came to an end, Peters moved back to her aunt at Supenaam.
Sometime around 23:30 hrs. on Wednesday, Peter’s ex-boyfriend visited her at her aunt’s Supenaam home.
He was invited in, and the couple sat together on a chair.Things took a deadly turn when the young woman received a phone call, apparently from a male friend.
Upon hearing a male’s voice over the phone, the ex-boyfriend, who was fueled by rage and jealousy, grabbed Peters by her hair and dragged her to the kitchen, where he grabbed a knife. He then took her to the bathroom where he dealt her several stabs to her head, and about her body.
The aunt of the now dead girl heard the commotion and raised an alarm, after which the suspect ran out of the house.
When the police arrived at the scene and examined the body, it was observed that the young woman had several stab wounds about the head and body. A knife and a rolling pin with suspected bloodstains were also observed at the scene.
The young woman was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a doctor.
The suspect was later arrested and remains in police custody assisting with the investigations.
