Latest update September 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Supenaam woman killed by ex-lover after late night phone call

Sep 11, 2020 News 0

A twenty-four years old woman from Supenaam, Essequibo Coast, was brutally stabbed to dead Wednesday night by her ex-boyfriend.

The suspect, Namdram Persaud

The woman, who was identified as Lunisa Peters, sustained multiple stab wounds to her head, and other parts of her body.
Based on information reaching Kaieteur Radio, the now dead girl and the suspect, who has been identified as Namdram Persaud, once lived together at Golden Fleece, on the Essequibo Coast.
When the relationship came to an end, Peters moved back to her aunt at Supenaam.

Dead: Lunisa Peters

Sometime around 23:30 hrs. on Wednesday, Peter’s ex-boyfriend visited her at her aunt’s Supenaam home.
He was invited in, and the couple sat together on a chair.Things took a deadly turn when the young woman received a phone call, apparently from a male friend.
Upon hearing a male’s voice over the phone, the ex-boyfriend, who was fueled by rage and jealousy, grabbed Peters by her hair and dragged her to the kitchen, where he grabbed a knife. He then took her to the bathroom where he dealt her several stabs to her head, and about her body.
The aunt of the now dead girl heard the commotion and raised an alarm, after which the suspect ran out of the house.
When the police arrived at the scene and examined the body, it was observed that the young woman had several stab wounds about the head and body. A knife and a rolling pin with suspected bloodstains were also observed at the scene.
The young woman was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a doctor.
The suspect was later arrested and remains in police custody assisting with the investigations.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Zouks were 20 runs short but pushed TKR all the way – Darren Sammy

Zouks were 20 runs short but pushed TKR all the way – Darren...

Sep 11, 2020

Sportsmax – St Lucia Zouks Captain Darren Sammy said his team fell several runs short of what was required to achieve victory against the Trinbago Knight Riders in yesterday’s final of the...
Read More
Sports associations calls for nationwide unity

Sports associations calls for nationwide unity

Sep 11, 2020

Perfect TKR Power To Title

Perfect TKR Power To Title

Sep 11, 2020

Team of the CPL tournament for 2020 announced

Team of the CPL tournament for 2020 announced

Sep 10, 2020

TKR looking to remain unbeaten as Zouks aim for first title in CPL final today

TKR looking to remain unbeaten as Zouks aim for...

Sep 10, 2020

Close to one billion allocated for Sport in national budget

Close to one billion allocated for Sport in...

Sep 10, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019