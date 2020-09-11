Speeding pickup driver remanded for killing pedal cyclist

Four days after a pedal cyclist was killed by a speeding Toyota Tacoma pick-up, the driver was on Monday remanded to prison for causing death by dangerous driving.

The defendant, Kareem Akidu Isiah McFee, a Trinidadian-national of Oronoque Street, Queenstown, was arraigned before Magistrate Malissa Mittleholzer in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts, East Coast Demerara, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on September 3, 2020, at Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara, he drove motor vehicle GTT 8153, in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Navindra Doray, 42, of Block F, North Sophia, Georgetown.

After the charge was read to the defendant, Magistrate Mittleholzer remanded him to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 28, 2020.

According to a police report, the fatal accident occurred around 13:15hrs in the vicinity of Yokohama Trading Incorporated and Rubis Gas Station.

Kaieteur News understands that the defendant was allegedly speeding along the highway towards the direction of Georgetown when he decided to overtake a car on the western-side of the southern carriageway. As result, he slammed into the cyclist from behind who was also riding along the same side of the road.

The impact flung the cyclist some distance away and the driver of the pick-up lost control. The vehicle then crashed into the wall of Yokohama Trading, damaging two cars on showcase at the dealership. It toppled a few times before coming to a halt next to where the pedal cyclist had landed.

Persons close by along with those who had stopped to render assistance summoned an ambulance, which arrived shortly after.

Paramedics pronounced the cyclist dead while the driver and other occupants of the pick-up were rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

While the defendant was taken to a private hospital, the body of deceased was taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour.