'Rambo' crushed to death in mining pit

A pork-knocker was on Wednesday last crushed to death by rocks while working with colleagues in a mining pit at White Water, Konawaruk Backdam, Region Eight.
Dead is Donston John called ‘Rambo’, 59, of St. Francis Mission, Mahaicony River, Region Five.
According to police reports, Donston along with three other pork-knockers had begun working with a three-inch water pump and detectors in a pit situated at the edge of a hill.
However, during the course of the day, several big rocks fell from the top of the hill. His colleagues managed to escape but Donston was not fast enough and was crushed and pinned by the falling rocks.
After the accident, Donston co-workers returned with spades and began digging for hours to find him.
At around 22:00hrs that evening, the men were able to retrieve Donston’s crushed body.
Police were later summoned to the scene and the pork-knocker’s body was transported to the Mahdia Regional Hospital where it was examined by a doctor and placed in the hospital’s mortuary.

