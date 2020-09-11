One more death; 47 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update September 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana’s latest COVID -19 fatality is a 65 -year-old man from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.
The news comes even as the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 47 new cases.
According to the Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard, the new positive results bring the total number of cases in Guyana to 1,750.
The regional breakdown of the cases states that three were recorded in Region One; 17 in Region Three; 22 in Region Four; two in Region Eight; and three in Region Nine.
A total of 597 persons are in institutional isolation, 77 suspected cases in institutional quarantine while 1,088 persons have recovered.
The numbers also include 49 deaths with 14 persons in the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
The Ministry reported that 10,459 persons have so far been tested for COVID-19 since March 11.
In the meantime, the Ministry expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and promised to make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this “difficult” time to render any assistance needed.
Officials of the Ministry have contacted relatives and persons to facilitate contact-tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the man.
The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.
