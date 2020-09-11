Housewife’s body found floating in creek

A housewife’s body was on Wednesday last, discovered floating in Bun Sugar Creek, North West District, Region One.

The body identified to be that of Melinda Henry, 29, was discovered by her father-in-law and brother-in-law.

According to police reports, on Tuesday evening, Henry was imbibing alcohol with her husband, 59, a mechanic at their camp.

Sometime later, he reportedly left the woman and went to visit her father some distance away.

The man told investigators that when he returned his wife was nowhere to be seen.

He claimed that he had informed the woman’s father and they began searching for her until 23:00hrs that night.

The following day, however, the woman’s body was located floating in the creek by the mechanic’s brother and father. That discovery was made while the mechanic was on his way to the Baramita Police Station to file a missing person report.

Police accompanied him back to the scene where the body was retrieved.

It was observed by the ranks that there were notable bruises on the body’s upper right thigh.

Henry’s body was further examined by a medic and transported to the Port Kaituma’s Hospital Mortuary.