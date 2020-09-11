Latest update September 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Housewife’s body found floating in creek

Sep 11, 2020 News 0

A housewife’s body was on Wednesday last, discovered floating in Bun Sugar Creek, North West District, Region One.
The body identified to be that of Melinda Henry, 29, was discovered by her father-in-law and brother-in-law.
According to police reports, on Tuesday evening, Henry was imbibing alcohol with her husband, 59, a mechanic at their camp.
Sometime later, he reportedly left the woman and went to visit her father some distance away.
The man told investigators that when he returned his wife was nowhere to be seen.
He claimed that he had informed the woman’s father and they began searching for her until 23:00hrs that night.
The following day, however, the woman’s body was located floating in the creek by the mechanic’s brother and father. That discovery was made while the mechanic was on his way to the Baramita Police Station to file a missing person report.
Police accompanied him back to the scene where the body was retrieved.
It was observed by the ranks that there were notable bruises on the body’s upper right thigh.
Henry’s body was further examined by a medic and transported to the Port Kaituma’s Hospital Mortuary.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Zouks were 20 runs short but pushed TKR all the way – Darren Sammy

Zouks were 20 runs short but pushed TKR all the way – Darren...

Sep 11, 2020

Sportsmax – St Lucia Zouks Captain Darren Sammy said his team fell several runs short of what was required to achieve victory against the Trinbago Knight Riders in yesterday’s final of the...
Read More
Sports associations calls for nationwide unity

Sports associations calls for nationwide unity

Sep 11, 2020

Perfect TKR Power To Title

Perfect TKR Power To Title

Sep 11, 2020

Team of the CPL tournament for 2020 announced

Team of the CPL tournament for 2020 announced

Sep 10, 2020

TKR looking to remain unbeaten as Zouks aim for first title in CPL final today

TKR looking to remain unbeaten as Zouks aim for...

Sep 10, 2020

Close to one billion allocated for Sport in national budget

Close to one billion allocated for Sport in...

Sep 10, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019