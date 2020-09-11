Harmon to Pres. Ali – What rape?

Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, has called out President Irfaan Ali for alleging that persons were raped during the West Coast Berbice protests that raged on after the brutal slaying of Isaiah and Joel Henry.President Ali in his statement had noted, “…It is criminality, it has nothing to do with standing up for justice. Raping people’s children, robbing people, trampling upon other rights, beating people, damaging property of innocent people, has nothing to do with justice.”

Harmon in a statement branded Ali’s allegations as “irresponsible and false” and asked that he reviewed the competence of his speech writers.Harmon said: “There are no known police reports of rape at the recent protest actions, yet Mr. Ali in his statement among other charges said ‘raping people’s children has nothing to do with justice’.”

“What rape, Mr. Ali?” Harmon asked, adding, “This is a figment of your speech writer’s imagination.”

“You may be entitled to your own opinion,” he said “but not to your own facts. You’re baselessly branding protestors as rapists. It is disrespectful, contemptuous, and expression of disdain for those Guyanese who are enraged at the heinous killing of Isaiah and Joel Henry, and most recently Haresh Singh…”

The Opposition leader said that the President’s allegation of rape is “patently and wholly false” and only serves as a weapon of fear and is also used to incite the public towards hostility.

While the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has received reports of robberies, murders and other attacks, there have been no reports of such.