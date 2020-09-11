Businessman arrested in relation to leaked Roger Khan’s sex video

Latest update September 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
A popular gold trader and businessman, Azruddin Mohamed, was arrested on Monday and later released on bail as investigators commenced their probe into a sex tape of Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan that was leaked and went viral on social media over a week ago.
Khan had told investigators that on August 31, a close female associate and two other friends came over to his home and later that evening, they had sex.
During intercourse, Khan said the woman held a phone but he paid no mind to it.
The very next day, he said, he received a telephone call informing him that a sex video of him is being circulated on social media.
Upon making contact with the woman, Khan said she informed him that the businessman took possession of her phone and found the video.
She reportedly told Khan that she received a beating and the video was released.
Permission was never given for the video to be released.
Khan had told Kaieteur News that the matter stemmed from a two-year property dispute between him and the businessman.
He also expressed high confidence in law enforcement to handle the case professionally.
