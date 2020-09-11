Four persons released from police custody

Butchered West Berbice teens…

Four persons who were arrested in connection with the slaying of two West Coast Berbice teenagers have been released on station bail.

This is according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum. He stated that the 72-hours to hold the suspects in custody expired yesterday and as such the men were placed on bail.

They are required to report to the police today as the investigations continue.

Isaiah Henry, 16, and Joel Henry, 18, were ruthlessly killed with their butchered bodies found in the Cotton Tree backdam, West Coast Berbice Sunday.

The images shocked Guyana with days of protests that turned violent and included robberies, beatings and destruction of properties.

A 57-year-old rice farmer, his son, a handyman and another were arrested initially. Shortly after, three others were arrested.

Their bodies were found with chop wounds to the head and face, a slashed neck and other marks of violence, telling a tale of the brutality in the acts.

A post mortem examination conducted by government pathologist, Nehaul Singh, revealed they died from multiple chop wounds to the body including the head and back.

Protests had erupted over the past few days to call for justice to be served.

Relatives, friends and villagers who knew the boys called for a proper investigation to be done and the perpetrators who executed the horrific acts be made to face the full penalties of the law. However, those protests escalated into riots and violence.

Several villages in Region 5 descended into a state of total chaos.

Travellers to and from Region Six were left stuck in between, forced to spend nights hiding out by residents.

It was reported that the two teens had left home on Saturday to pick coconuts in the Cotton Tree backdam but they never returned.

That said night, their parents and relatives made a report that they were missing and a search was launched.

Searches were conducted on Sunday morning and a bag was found with picked coconuts on a rice field but the whereabouts of the teens were unknown.

Later on Sunday, the search party found the grisly remains of the boys.

It was only yesterday that vehicles were allowed to pass, escorted by armed members of the country’s security forces.

The smoking debris on the roadways told a stark tale of the chaotic scenes of the last four days.

The probe continues.