Four arrested for beating death of man at Bath Settlement

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the beating to death of Prettipaul Hargobin by protestors at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, on Wednesday.

According to Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, the firearm reportedly used by Hargobin has since been located and lodged and police are checking to see whether he was a licensed firearm holder.

Hargobin lost his life after he ended up in a confrontation with several protestors on the Bath Settlement Public Road.

The nation was shocked after police said he came out of his vehicle and reportedly fired shots at the crowd. They reacted by attacking him.

Police, who were nearby, noticed the commotion and went over to his assistance.

By then, he was already unconscious on the public road.

His sister, Ronita Hargobin, told reporters that her brother was angry at someone who was on a motorcycle that “did something” to him and so he “went out to look for the person”.

She stated that she was in the car with him when he drove out on the Bath Public Road but at some point, ended up in a conflict with protestors as he was manoeuvring his way through the crowd.

She added that during the fight with the protestors, she was hit in the head and her brother who was still in an angry state turned the vehicle around and left her in the crowd. She said he returned to the crowd at some point and shortly after, she heard gunshots and thereafter saw people beating her brother.

She is not sure if her brother shot at the crowd, but she heard gunshots. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that residents from Bath Village had begun to protest in response to the death of teenager Haresh Singh who was brutally murdered in the Number 3 backdam on Wednesday.