Cricket done faster dan some men

Dem Boys Seh…

Yesterday was the final of the CPL. Dem boys bin hoping dat de Guyana Amazon Warriors would ah mek de final. But dem fold up easy in de semi-finals.

Dem boys know a man who been preparing fuh watch de semi-final match between de Warriors and de Zouks. De man cut up about 2lbs of plantains and start to fry dem so he could snack during the match. De match done and de plantains still frying.

Another man bin sitting in he couch waiting fuh de match fuh start. He wife call he and tell he to go to the supermarket and pick up some onions and potatoes. When de man come back de wife ask he weh de onions and potatoes deh.

He tun to she and seh, “It gat to be the thermometer wha dem testing yuh temperature with before yuh go in de supermarket.”

She ask he wah he mean. De man answer: “Dem does put a temperature gun to your head fuh measure yuh temperature before you go in de place.”

“Wah dah gat fuh do with you not buying de onions and potatoes?” de wife asked.

De man answer, “Dem putting de machine to yuh head and like it causing yuh fuh lose yuh memory!”

“How you know dat?” asked the wife.

Well, he said, “I leff fuh buy onions and potatoes and I come back with two cases of beer.”

Talk half and if you want see de man, go around by de Accident Ward!