Team of the CPL tournament for 2020 announced

The team of the tournament for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been announced. The team was selected by the tournament’s commentary team – Tom Moody, Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison and Samuel Badree.

Kieron Pollard was named captain of the 2020 Hero CPL team of the tournament. (CPL)

The team features three players from the Trinbago Knight Riders who went through the group stages unbeaten, three members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad, two players from the Jamaica Tallawahs and one each from the St Lucia Zouks, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and the Barbados Tridents.
The team is as follows:
Glenn Phillips (wk) – Jamaica Tallawahs
Sunil Narine – Trinbago Knight Riders
Shimron Hetmyer – Guyana Amazon Warriors
Nicholas Pooran – Guyana Amazon Warriors
Darren Bravo – Trinbago Knight Riders
Kieron Pollard (capt) – Trinbago Knight Riders
Mohammad Nabi – St Lucia Zouks
Jason Holder – Barbados Tridents
Rayad Emrit – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Imran Tahir – Guyana Amazon Warriors
Mujeeb ur Rahman – Jamaica Tallawahs
The selectors also picked one Caribbean and one overseas 12th man to round out the squad. These are as follows:
Scott Kuggelejin – St Lucia Zouks
Keemo Paul – Guyana Amazon Warriors
Tom Moody, CPL’s Director of International Cricket, said: “After healthy discussion and debate the commentators have finalised what they believe is a power packed all-star XI from Hero CPL 2020.
With a tournament dominated by world-class spin there was an abundance of riches, Imran Tahir again proved a challenge to all who came his way. Kieron Pollard’s all-round skills again brought some eye catching performances; it was an easy decision to make him the captain after a flawless league stage.
The final of this year’s tournament will take place today, Thursday 10 September, at 10am Eastern Caribbean Time at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The two competing teams will be Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks.

