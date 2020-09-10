Man says co-workers were part of violent protest that beat and chopped him

Latest update September 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
West Coast Berbice protests…
As the West Coast Berbice protests rage on, stories are emerging of innocent persons being attacked as they go about their daily routine.
One such story is that of Rajendra Basrat called “Danny” who was reportedly beaten and chopped by an angry mob of protesters, some of whom he recognized as his own co-workers.
The man’s boss, Rohan (only name given), told Kaieteur News that Danny and another worker were headed to Tiger Ranch and passed where a protest was being held on Tuesday.
According to Rohan, the men were warned not to head in that area in light of the reports that vehicles were being destroyed and persons were being attacked.
Nevertheless, the men proceeded on their journey, not heeding the warning. As they proceeded on the Burma Road, a mob of protesters began throwing rocks at their vehicle causing them to stop.
It was then that Danny was dragged out of the vehicle, surrounded, beaten and then chopped about his body by the mob.
“He barely bar with he hand or else they woulda chop he on he neck…he get up and run and they run behind he and fire lash,” Rohan said.
Danny was later rescued by security ranks attached to the Sherriff Security company and taken to hospital where he reportedly received 48 stitches about his body.
Further, Rohan said that his other employee fearing for his life, abandoned the vehicle and escaped. The vehicle was later found torched.
