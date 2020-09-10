I am not a racist; put an end to the violence – father of murdered teen, Isaiah Henry

“I will not hate, I am not racist,” were the words of Gladson Henry, father of murdered West Coast Berbice teen, Isaiah Henry, as he appealed to protesters to put an end to their violent streak and continue their demonstrations in a peaceful manner.

Tensions have escalated over the past few days on the West Coast of Berbice after the mutilated bodies of Isaiah and his older cousin, Joel, were found Sunday last dumped in clumps of bushes near a coconut estate at the Cotton Tree Backdam, West Coast Berbice.

Several theories have since surfaced of the real motive for the gruesome double murder. Some have speculated that the killings were racially or politically motivated but there have been no evidence to support either.

The increased attacks on random individuals by protesters have been condemned by Gladson Henry who made it clear that he will not condone any immoral act. “I am not supporting unmoral protesting because I went out in Number Five and I will tell you straight… if you want to protest, which is our right, let we do it peacefully and doing it peacefully that…we as a nation cannot be fighting against one another,” he said.The senior Henry said that the family is only seeking justice, adding that “the person who committed the act should pay for the crime.”

“I still love my Indian brothers and sisters,” he said, noting that his son was never a racist and even with everything that has happened, he still holds no ill will to any race.

“I wanna say…I am not a racial person. I born in Number Three, the community I live in, and I live among Indian people, we eat together, we sleep together, we live together…the majority of my friends that I move with is Indian friends, we live like brothers, big men, and because of how I was moving, they give me a nickname, and that nickname is ‘geerah’ and the meaning of ‘geerah’ is that they come up with is because ‘geerah’ have to go in the dhall.”

AUTOPSY REPORT

Meanwhile, the autopsy conducted yesterday on the bodies of the cousins by Pathologist Nehaul Singh, revealed that they were chopped repeatedly until they died. He concluded that they died from haemorrhage and shock due to multiple incised wounds.

Joel received 18 wounds to the body, including many defensive wounds along with seven to eight chops to the head. He also bit his tongue. Isaiah, on the other hand, also sustained several chops to the head.

The pathologist also noted that both spines of the boys were severed, with a senior police source explaining that this was the result of chop wounds to the back of their neck which almost left the boys’ heads separated from their bodies.

Police have since arrested a total of seven persons as investigations continue.