Home Affairs Minister warns against travel to Berbice as riots worsen

Latest update September 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Minister with responsibility for Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has recommended that Guyanese only travel to the West Coast of Berbice for emergency and essential reasons. This announcement comes even as the protest situation in that section of the country intensifies over the slaying of Isaiah and Joel Henry.
“Only emergency and essential travel is recommended and that with the support of the police,” Minister Benn said in a statement.
“The father of the murdered youths,” he added, “has repeatedly said that he will not support attacks on people of other races, amongst whom he has blood relations and friends, but is requiring justice at the hand of the authorities.”
He laid blame on former President David Granger and A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) and Opposition leader, Joseph Harmon, stating that the duo “descended on the communities and in their statements and rhetoric created, an atmosphere engendering unfounded suspicions leading to racial polarization and attacks.”
“Further loss of life, injuries and property loss,” he said, “are being experienced.”
This escalation in violence, Minister Benn said, rests squarely at the doors of Granger and Harmon, adding that the two are “known political agitators.”
Continuing, Minister Benn said, “The emergence of these political vultures and associated criminal opportunists has led to a deteriorating spiral in safety and security in the area.”
Both Granger and Harmon, he said, bear the prime responsibility for the escalation in violence, injuries and death.
APNU+AFC later in a statement laid blame on Minister Benn, saying since he assumed office; the police force has been weaponized to target innocent citizens.
“The police force, under Benn’s watch,” the party said, “has indiscriminately shot at innocent protesters in select villages. Benn has not issued a single word of condemnation nor has he lifted a finger to address these clear constitutional breaches but he irrationally jumps to apportion blame for the deterioration of the society.”
Sep 10, 2020The team of the tournament for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been announced. The team was selected by the tournament’s commentary team – Tom Moody, Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga,...
Sep 10, 2020
Sep 10, 2020
Sep 10, 2020
Sep 09, 2020
Sep 09, 2020
Here is a brief description of political instability since the 28 years of the PNC’s reign came to an end in 1992. The... more
Any movement which develops in the United States is likely to be replicated in Guyana. This is part of the local copycat... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Nelson Mandela in 1990 was a towering symbol of the triumph of right over wrong. Released from prison... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]