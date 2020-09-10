Grandson of suspect in Berbice teens’ murder, killed in backdam

– motorcycle burnt

Amidst investigations into the grisly killing of two teenagers from Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice and violent protests that erupted over the killing over the past few days, another teenager was yesterday brutally slain in the Number Two Village backdam.

Dead is 17-year-old Haresh Singh of Number Two Village. His unconscious body with chop wounds and other marks of violence was found in the Number Three Village backdam. His motorcycle was found burnt nearby.

According to information released by police, the teen left home on his motorcycle to attend to his farm in the village. Sometime after, his relatives noticed smoke coming from the backdam area. Upon checking, they found Singh lying unconscious and bleeding from his nose. He was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he succumbed.

Kaieteur News was later told that the teen is the relative of three of the suspects currently in police custody for the double murder of teenage boys Isaiah Henry and Joel Henry. Singh’s sister, Amrita Singh, said that there are reports that some men from Number Five Village had beaten and chopped her brother in the backdam. According to the woman, her brother had ventured to the backdam on his motorcycle to take water for some labourers.

“Like around 12:00 he had to go down to the backdam to carry down water and shortly after we get message that somebody beat he…he head knock and he was bleeding from he ears and nose,” the sister said.

At the New Amsterdam Hospital where Singh was taken, his uncle told reporters that he got the message around 11:00hrs that Singh was beaten in the backdam. A relative stated that prior to Singh’s death, his home was stoned by protesters who had issued threats after finding out that his grandfather and two other relatives were arrested for the Henry boys’ murder.

Up to press time, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said that no-one has been arrested in connection with the vicious crime. Investigations are ongoing into the matter.