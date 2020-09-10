Govt. to seek help from British, launch int’l COI to aid investigations – President Ali

West Coast Berbice riots…

An international Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the riots on the West Coast of Berbice is in the works as President Irfaan Ali last evening announced plans to address the national unrest in Guyana over the gruesome killings of teen cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry.

President Ali alluded to his previous pronouncements where he said that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government will leave no stone unturned and will strive to use all available tools in not only solving these crimes but also in getting a comprehensive and holistic picture as to all the events surrounding what took place thereafter.

He praised the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) for their tireless work in ensuring that normalcy is returned to the community and that the situation does not escalate.

“I call upon all Guyanese to refrain from endangering each other’s life, as I assure you that this Government will work to bring justice to every single person who has been affected in these circumstances,” he said.

After consultations with the GPF, Ali said that he will soon be engaging the British Government and the Regional Security System so that they can lend support to the investigative capacity of the Force.

“Fellow Guyanese,” he said, “we have to get to the bottom of this and whatever support is needed, I will reach towards that support. As a result, in helping and ensuring that we do all that we can to get to the bottom of this investigation, as quickly as possible in a professional manner.”

In addition to this, he stated that the events surrounding the horrific acts of murder and criminality which saw the loss of property and lives senselessly, require a more comprehensive and holistic review.

To understand and apprehend the instigators, he announced that efforts will be made to explore the commissioning of an International Commission of Inquiry (COI) to look at every aspect of this situation.

“The COI is important for us to have a comprehensive understanding as to what took place,” he added.

Further, President Ali stated that he had requested that the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, explore within the United Nations (UN) system, all means available to hold to account, all those who spread race hate and instigate racial strife.

“These are the three additional things I wish to communicate to the Guyanese people; the support to the investigative arm by the British Government and the RSS, the international COI and exploring all systems and protocols available within the United Nations system itself to deal with persons who spread hate and racial strife in speech and in action,” Ali added.

He noted that it is time to address the issues “very frontally”.

“We must not leave these things unanswered,” he said. “We cannot leave them unanswered and so as President, I have decided to proceed with these three steps, in addition to what is going on, to bring swiftly all those who were part of these horrific acts, to justice,” said the Head of State.