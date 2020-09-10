Dem liars at wuk again!

Latest update September 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Big men tek people tragedy and tun it to dem political advantage. Dem same big men bin lie to dem people before and tell them how de statements of polls show how dem win elections. Den dem ask dem supporters fuh swallow another pill about dead and migrant people voting.
But is suh yuh does get fool when people put all dem loyalty in de hands of politicians. One lie does lead to de next and by the time de people realize wah happening dem politician enjoying pension and de people still scratching fuh live.
Dem boys seh de protests over dem lil boys death gan too far. De protests tun into a festival of robbing, beating, burning and now de killing of another youth man. Remember wah old people talk: An eye fuh an eye does create a kingdom of blind people.
Some of dem politician bin talk wrong. Dem rile up de people with de same ease like how dem bin lie to dem about de elections. Now dat de people get rile up and de situation tekkin’ a tun fuh de worst, de politicians now pulling themselves out of de mess dem help create. Dem now seh how dem nah want no racial tit for tat. Dem boys wan know why dem nah bin talk dat from day one.
Some of dem oil company glad though, dat we fighting among we self. While we brukking road, robbing and beating people, burning down house and hurting mattee, dem oil people smiling all de way to de bank.
Talk half and leff de rest fuh another day!
