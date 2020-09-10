Close to one billion allocated for Sport in national budget

Latest update September 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Following the reading of the emergency budget yesterday, it has been revealed that out of the $330 billion planned expedition, $2.7B has been allocated for the Charles Ramson Jr. headed Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, of which, $805.3M will be for sports.

Charles Ramson Jr. – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport

Additionally, $185M will go to the National Sports Commission (NSC) to accelerate work on the synthetic tracks in Regions six and 10, as well as the purchase of sports gear and ground enhancements, although a new director of sport is yet to be appointed.
This announcements comes on the heels of last Monday’s announcement by President Irfaan Ali who said that Sport development in Guyana is set to receive a massive boost with the construction of three multi-purpose sport facilities in regions two, six and 10.
H.E. was quoted saying, “To continue to support the growth and development of our young people, our sportsmen and women, in finding new talents and supporting every region of our country we’re going to build three multi-purpose sports complex in Regions Two, Six and 10.”

