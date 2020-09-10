Bath Settlement man beaten to death after shooting at protesters

As chaos continued to rip through West Coast Berbice yesterday yet another life was senselessly lost. Dead is 34-year-old Prettipaul Hargobin called Roy of Block BI Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 15:45hrs on the Bath Settlement public road. A police report revealed that Harripaul was driving his motor vehicle on the public road of Bath Settlement when he reportedly exited his vehicle with a shotgun and discharged one round into the air. Seconds after, Harripaul reportedly fired three more shots but this time in the direction of protesters who were converged on the roadway. As a result, the crowd rushed towards him and pummelled him to the ground where they subsequently beat him to death, according to police.

Police ranks, who were said to be some distance away, observed the commotion and rushed over to the scene. There they discovered the battered and bloodied Harripaul lying on the ground with several injuries about his body. He was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. No one has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the grieving sister of the dead man, Ronita Hargobin, told reporters that her brother was angry at someone who was on a motorcycle that “did something” to him and so he “went out to look for the person”. She stated that she was in the car with him when he drove out on the Bath Public road but at some point, ended up in a conflict with protesters as he was manoeuvring his way through the crowd. She added that during the fight with the protesters she was hit in the head and her brother who was still in an angry state turned the vehicle around and left her in the crowd. She said he returned to the crowd at some point and shortly after she heard gunshots and thereafter saw people beating her brother. She added that she is not sure if her brother shot at the crowd, but she heard gunshots.

Residents from Bath Village, this publication learnt, had started to protest yesterday in response to the death of teenager, Haresh Singh, who was brutally murdered in the Number Three backdam hours earlier.