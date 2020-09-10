50 of 90 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Region 4

The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded a total of 90 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. According to the Ministry, 50 of the new cases were recorded in Region Four.

The updated dashboard published by the Ministry also pointed to a regional breakdown of the cases of which Region Four has the most cases with 648; Region Nine with a total of 300 cases; 50 in Region Four; 21 in Region One; three in Region Five; three in Region Seven; four in Region Nine and two in Region 10; one in Region Two and six in Region Three.

To date, the overall Guyana COVID -19 numbers has moved to 1,703 including 48 deaths. At present the information outlined that there are 594 persons in isolation and 16 in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. There are 68 suspected cases in quarantine while 1,045 persons have so far recovered. The results were taken from 10,345 persons who were tested for COVID-19, so far.