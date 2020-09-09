Yog Mahadeo appointed as Head of Chronicle Board

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), and co-host of the highly successful ‘Room 592’, Dr. Yog Mahadeo, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the state-owned Guyana Chronicle.

Yog holds a Doctorate Degree in Finance from the Swiss Management Centre University, Vienna, Austria.

Also joining Mahadeo on the Board are former People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Member of Parliament, Harry Gill; former Chief Reporter at the Chronicle, Vanessa Narine; Jason Abdulla, Raul Aaron, Indira Badal and Nicole Williams.

The General Manager will serve as an Ex-officio member. Moshamie Ramotar is currently acting as General Manager.

The appointments will remain in effect for one year from September 3, 2020 to September 02, 2020.

Mahadeo resigned from GTT in 2012.

On September 4th, 2020, Dr. Mahadeo and Kaieteur News’ Senior Journalist/Editor, Leonard Gildarie, brought down the curtains on Guyana’s biggest prime time radio show, ‘Room 592’.

The show commenced in March in the height of the elections standoff and was lauded for asking the tough questions with a range of local and international guests, including President Irfaan Ali.

Mahadeo had been extremely critical of the operations of the Guyana Chronicle, criticizing its subsidy and heavy political slant that were mostly untruths. He described it several times as ‘The Rag’.

Last Wednesday, it was announced to the dismay of thousands that the show has definitely made an impact but with democracy ensured with a legitimate government and functioning parliament in place, it is time to bring it to an end.

Dr. Mahadeo underscored the role of Gildarie and lauded Kaieteur News’s Publisher, Glenn Lall, and Kaieteur Radio for making its studio available, free of costs.

The radio station is currently working on its next prime time flagship show.