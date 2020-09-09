Latest update September 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two houses flattened by fire

Sep 09, 2020 News 0

Berbice protests…

Two homes were late last evening gutted by fire at two separate points in Berbice as the protest actions over the brutal slaying of West Coast Berbice teens Isaiah and Joel Henry rages on.

The house of John Hiralal being consumed by flames last night.

The first fire occurred at No. 22 Village West Coast Berbice, a short distance away from the blockages in Hopetown Village. According to information received, the fire started at around 20:42hrs, but fortunately no one was at the three-bedroom single flat home at the time as the owner, John Hiralal, was away spending time with his family on the East Bank of Demerara.
According to Sharon Hiralal, the man’s sister, speaking to Kaieteur News said that she saw the fire and alerted her brother who resides nearby. Fire tenders were quickly summoned to the scene but the house burnt quickly and nothing was saved. Protestors had attacked the neighbour’s home one day before. She indicated that when the protest commenced, she started making video recordings but when the protestors noticed this, she became the target of verbal abuse and threats.
“My simple message to all,” said Ms. Hiralal, the Headmistress at No. 8 Secondary, “is that this senseless act will not cause anyone in our family to hate an entire race of people. People make individual choices and the hands that set the fire are the hands responsible and answerable.”
Meanwhile, at Savannah Park, New Amsterdam fire ravaged another home. While details remain sketchy, the fire was said to have occurred at around 21:00hrs as other fires were being lit around the community by protestors. Like the first fire, nothing was saved and the house was completely destroyed. Investigations are ongoing.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Trinidad pulls out of hosting 2021 Panam hockey tourney

Trinidad pulls out of hosting 2021 Panam hockey tourney

Sep 09, 2020

GHB hoping to have regular Int’l tourneys in the future By Calvin Chapman Last Friday, the Trinidad & Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB), informed the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) that they...
Read More
Wellman Masters honour batsman Ruplall

Wellman Masters honour batsman Ruplall

Sep 09, 2020

Lusignan Golf Club calls for calm

Lusignan Golf Club calls for calm

Sep 09, 2020

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

Sep 08, 2020

I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall quality of work by the GFF – Minister Ramson

I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall...

Sep 08, 2020

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment donated for 35th anniversary

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment...

Sep 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019