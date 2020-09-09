Two houses flattened by fire

Berbice protests…

Two homes were late last evening gutted by fire at two separate points in Berbice as the protest actions over the brutal slaying of West Coast Berbice teens Isaiah and Joel Henry rages on.

The first fire occurred at No. 22 Village West Coast Berbice, a short distance away from the blockages in Hopetown Village. According to information received, the fire started at around 20:42hrs, but fortunately no one was at the three-bedroom single flat home at the time as the owner, John Hiralal, was away spending time with his family on the East Bank of Demerara.

According to Sharon Hiralal, the man’s sister, speaking to Kaieteur News said that she saw the fire and alerted her brother who resides nearby. Fire tenders were quickly summoned to the scene but the house burnt quickly and nothing was saved. Protestors had attacked the neighbour’s home one day before. She indicated that when the protest commenced, she started making video recordings but when the protestors noticed this, she became the target of verbal abuse and threats.

“My simple message to all,” said Ms. Hiralal, the Headmistress at No. 8 Secondary, “is that this senseless act will not cause anyone in our family to hate an entire race of people. People make individual choices and the hands that set the fire are the hands responsible and answerable.”

Meanwhile, at Savannah Park, New Amsterdam fire ravaged another home. While details remain sketchy, the fire was said to have occurred at around 21:00hrs as other fires were being lit around the community by protestors. Like the first fire, nothing was saved and the house was completely destroyed. Investigations are ongoing.