Trinidad pulls out of hosting 2021 Panam hockey tourney

GHB hoping to have regular Int’l tourneys in the future

By Calvin Chapman

Last Friday, the Trinidad & Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB), informed the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) that they will be unable to host the 2021 men’s and women’s Pan American Cup tournament.

The correspondence that the PAHF released read, “The global health pandemic is affecting the world in many different aspects inclusive of health, financial, social and freedom of movement and that has presented a myriad of challenges for the TTHB that has and will probably negatively impact on producing an acceptable event.”

“In assessing the current situation, the Executive of the TTHB has recognized that there is a high level of uncertainty in Trinidad & Tobago being prepared and ready to host an event in October or November 2021.

The executive of the TTHB has evaluated the risks associated with the uncertainty presented, at this time, and is withdrawing from the hosting of the 2021 Pan American Cup.”

The PAHF has since revealed that they will announce the new host in a few weeks.

Guyana had hosted the Panam indoor cup in 2017 and it was a very successful event.

Head of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Phillip Fernandes shared with Kaieteur Sport that the tournament was such a success that praises rained in from the PAHF and GHB were even invited to submit a bid to host the Indoor World Cup but he was reluctant due to the lack of facilities.

Fernandes further revealed that, “If we (the GHB) had an outdoor artificial surface, I think it would’ve been definitely been something we would’ve gone after (hosting the 2021 Panam Cup) but the prerequisite is that you must have an artificial surface which we do not have at the moment.”

He continued that, “The amount of time for planning and gathering funding will put us out for now but we’re hopeful in the future with the land acquired via an MOU with the government that we can have a surface and fairly regular international competition in the future.”