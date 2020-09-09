Tension continues as another is killed in Berbice protest

Another person was killed hours ago as tensions continue to rise in the ongoing violent protests over the gruesome murder of teenagers, Joel and Isaiah Henry.

According to police Reports Chatterpaul Harripaul, 34, also known as Roy was killed at around 15:45Hrs during a confrontation with protestors at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Harripaul had reportedly stepped out of his vehicle on the Bath Public Road with a shotgun and discharged one round in the air before discharging three more at the crowd.

Investigating ranks disclosed that as a result of his action protestors attacked and beat the man.

Police ranks that were some distance away rushed to the commotion and found Harripaul lying on the ground unresponsive. He was picked up and subsequently rushed to the Fourth Wellington hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.