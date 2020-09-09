Tension continues as another is killed in Berbice protest

Latest update September 9th, 2020 1:59 PM
Another person was killed hours ago as tensions continue to rise in the ongoing violent protests over the gruesome murder of teenagers, Joel and Isaiah Henry.
According to police Reports Chatterpaul Harripaul, 34, also known as Roy was killed at around 15:45Hrs during a confrontation with protestors at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
Harripaul had reportedly stepped out of his vehicle on the Bath Public Road with a shotgun and discharged one round in the air before discharging three more at the crowd.
Investigating ranks disclosed that as a result of his action protestors attacked and beat the man.
Police ranks that were some distance away rushed to the commotion and found Harripaul lying on the ground unresponsive. He was picked up and subsequently rushed to the Fourth Wellington hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Sep 09, 2020GHB hoping to have regular Int’l tourneys in the future By Calvin Chapman Last Friday, the Trinidad & Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB), informed the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) that they...
Sep 09, 2020
Sep 09, 2020
Sep 08, 2020
Sep 08, 2020
Sep 08, 2020
In many powerful countries in the world, a person can lose his/her important job through the brief mention of a derogatory... more
The protests which are taking place in West Coast Berbice began as an expression of outrage and pain over the killing of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Nelson Mandela in 1990 was a towering symbol of the triumph of right over wrong. Released from prison... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]