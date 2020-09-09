Eye to eye can lead to juk eye

People running helter skelter shouting, “Hess strike oil. Is 18 oil fields now, 18 oil fields!”

What Hess should be telling the people is what dem giving we the Guyanese people.

What sense it mek dat you find more fields which means more money fuh dem oil companies but we still gat to content with de miserly 2% royalty and de 12.5% profit oil. Papau New Guinea say they want 65%.

But if you find mo oil, then you tap up de signing bonus. We gat de biggest oil find fuh de decade and yet de signing bonus less than dat which Barcelona paying to Lionel Messi. Dem boys can’t see eye to eye with dat!

Dem boys read how de PPP/C seh how dem nah see eye to eye yet with Exxon. It remind dem boys about de Rig-adier who wan meet he supporters eye to eye. Dem boys know he kant watch dem boys in dem eye after wah he bin do.

He let a lot of people hand fall. Dem boys bin like he but what he try fuh do, disgrace he self and shame de country.

Is dat is why dem oil company does tek advantage pon we. Dem look eye to eye at we leaders and den dem wink.

Dem boys seh Exxon and Hess nah only wink, dem eye twinkling.

Talk half and look fuh see who gan blink fuss!