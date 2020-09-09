Cuffy Square protestors demand justice for slain West Coast Berbice cousins

“No Justice! No Peace!”

With bent knees and pumped right fists, hundreds of protestors gathered yesterday at Square of the Revolution dubbed “Cuffy Square” imploring for justice over the brutal killings of West Coast Berbice teens Isaiah and Joel Henry.

The mutilated body of the teens were discovered on Sunday afternoon with the images spelling out the horrific death they met.

Their deaths sparked a national outcry with the demand being “justice”.

Yesterday, protestors stood around the recently painted “Black Lives Matter” mural, the majority adorned in black sporting placards that said “Justice for the Henry boys”.

“Their lives are worth more than coconuts” and “Mothers are crying for their black sons” were just among the other slogans carried on the placards held by the persons who stood in the blazing sun calling for justice to be swift.

One mother moved to tears over the gruesome treatment that the Henry boys faced at the time of their demise and said that she too has a son and noted that no human deserves such treatment.

One young man, Ray, when asked why he decided to show his support said: “I went inside and looked at my chest and said yo, this could happen to me and I don’t want to grow up in this world where stuff like this happens.”

Another young man, Christopher said: “We are out here to let persons know, let the system know that we are not going to tolerate being murdered, we are not going to tolerate being taken advantaged of and we are definitely not going to settle for injustice.”

The protest was also attended by officials from the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition members but the majority included young Guyanese from all walks of life, standing in solidarity to condemn the brutal slaying.