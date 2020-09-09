BREAKING NEWS: Grandson of suspect held for murder of Berbice teens, killed

Latest update September 9th, 2020 1:34 PM
A 17-year-old was found with chop wounds and other injuries about his body in the Number 2 backdam, West coast Berbice about an hour ago. The teen has been identified as Haresh Singh, the grandson of one of the suspects arrested in connection with the slaying of Number 3 Village teens Isaiah and Joel Henry.
Kaieteur News was told by a relative that he left for the backdam to take water for some labourers in the backdam but was reportedly found unconscious by a relative.
He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed shortly after.
