Latest update September 9th, 2020 1:34 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Autopsy reveals boys were chopped to death

Sep 09, 2020 News 0

…Gruesome murder of Berbice teens

An autopsy conducted this morning on the bodies of Joel and Isaiah Henry revealed that they were chopped repeatedly until they died from hemorrhage and shock.

Dead: Isaiah Henry

Dead: Joel Henry

The teens’ butchered bodies were discovered on Sunday day last dumped in clumps of bushes near to a coconut estate located in Cotton Tree backdam, West Coast Berbice.
Pathologist Nehaul Singh concluded that the boys died as a result of hemorrhage and shock due to multiple incised wounds. Joel Henry, 19, had received 18 wounds to the body, including many defensive wounds along with seven to eight chops to the head; he also bit his tongue. His cousin Isaiah, 16, also had several chops to the head.
The pathologist also noted that both spines of the boys were severed, with a senior police source explaining that this was the result of chop wounds to the back of their neck which almost left the boys’ heads separated from their bodies.
Investigators have since arrested a total of seven persons as investigations continue.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Trinidad pulls out of hosting 2021 Panam hockey tourney

Trinidad pulls out of hosting 2021 Panam hockey tourney

Sep 09, 2020

GHB hoping to have regular Int’l tourneys in the future By Calvin Chapman Last Friday, the Trinidad & Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB), informed the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) that they...
Read More
Wellman Masters honour batsman Ruplall

Wellman Masters honour batsman Ruplall

Sep 09, 2020

Lusignan Golf Club calls for calm

Lusignan Golf Club calls for calm

Sep 09, 2020

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

Sep 08, 2020

I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall quality of work by the GFF – Minister Ramson

I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall...

Sep 08, 2020

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment donated for 35th anniversary

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment...

Sep 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019