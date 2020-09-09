Autopsy reveals boys were chopped to death

Latest update September 9th, 2020 1:34 PM
…Gruesome murder of Berbice teens
An autopsy conducted this morning on the bodies of Joel and Isaiah Henry revealed that they were chopped repeatedly until they died from hemorrhage and shock.
The teens’ butchered bodies were discovered on Sunday day last dumped in clumps of bushes near to a coconut estate located in Cotton Tree backdam, West Coast Berbice.
Pathologist Nehaul Singh concluded that the boys died as a result of hemorrhage and shock due to multiple incised wounds. Joel Henry, 19, had received 18 wounds to the body, including many defensive wounds along with seven to eight chops to the head; he also bit his tongue. His cousin Isaiah, 16, also had several chops to the head.
The pathologist also noted that both spines of the boys were severed, with a senior police source explaining that this was the result of chop wounds to the back of their neck which almost left the boys’ heads separated from their bodies.
Investigators have since arrested a total of seven persons as investigations continue.
