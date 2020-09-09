Latest update September 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

APNU Chair, Region Two Charged for Cyber-bullying

Sep 09, 2020 News 0

Chairman of the A Partnership for National Unity (ANPU) in Region Two, Prince Holder appeared in the Anna Regina Magistrates Court yesterday, where he was charged for Cyber-bullying.

Charged, Prince Holder.

Holder was charged with using a computer system to humiliate a person contrary to Section 19 (5)(a) of the Cyber Crime Act No.16 of 2018.

The charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Nylon Bess via WhatsApp video call, claims that on 7 June, 2020 at Henrietta Village in the Essequibo Magisterial District, Holder used a computer system to publish or transmit electronic data of Tamesh Jagmohan that is obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, lascivious or indecent with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Mr. Jagmohan.

Holder, who was represented by attorney-at-law, Haimraj Rajkumar pleaded not guilty to the charge and was subsequently placed on $10,000 bail. The case has been postponed to September 16 for disclosure.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Trinidad pulls out of hosting 2021 Panam hockey tourney

Trinidad pulls out of hosting 2021 Panam hockey tourney

Sep 09, 2020

GHB hoping to have regular Int’l tourneys in the future By Calvin Chapman Last Friday, the Trinidad & Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB), informed the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) that they...
Read More
Wellman Masters honour batsman Ruplall

Wellman Masters honour batsman Ruplall

Sep 09, 2020

Lusignan Golf Club calls for calm

Lusignan Golf Club calls for calm

Sep 09, 2020

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

Sep 08, 2020

I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall quality of work by the GFF – Minister Ramson

I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall...

Sep 08, 2020

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment donated for 35th anniversary

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment...

Sep 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019