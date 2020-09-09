APNU Chair, Region Two Charged for Cyber-bullying

Chairman of the A Partnership for National Unity (ANPU) in Region Two, Prince Holder appeared in the Anna Regina Magistrates Court yesterday, where he was charged for Cyber-bullying.

Holder was charged with using a computer system to humiliate a person contrary to Section 19 (5)(a) of the Cyber Crime Act No.16 of 2018.

The charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Nylon Bess via WhatsApp video call, claims that on 7 June, 2020 at Henrietta Village in the Essequibo Magisterial District, Holder used a computer system to publish or transmit electronic data of Tamesh Jagmohan that is obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, lascivious or indecent with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Mr. Jagmohan.

Holder, who was represented by attorney-at-law, Haimraj Rajkumar pleaded not guilty to the charge and was subsequently placed on $10,000 bail. The case has been postponed to September 16 for disclosure.