APNU Chair, Region Two Charged for Cyber-bullying

Latest update September 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Chairman of the A Partnership for National Unity (ANPU) in Region Two, Prince Holder appeared in the Anna Regina Magistrates Court yesterday, where he was charged for Cyber-bullying.
Holder was charged with using a computer system to humiliate a person contrary to Section 19 (5)(a) of the Cyber Crime Act No.16 of 2018.
The charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Nylon Bess via WhatsApp video call, claims that on 7 June, 2020 at Henrietta Village in the Essequibo Magisterial District, Holder used a computer system to publish or transmit electronic data of Tamesh Jagmohan that is obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, lascivious or indecent with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Mr. Jagmohan.
Holder, who was represented by attorney-at-law, Haimraj Rajkumar pleaded not guilty to the charge and was subsequently placed on $10,000 bail. The case has been postponed to September 16 for disclosure.
Sep 09, 2020GHB hoping to have regular Int’l tourneys in the future By Calvin Chapman Last Friday, the Trinidad & Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB), informed the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) that they...
Sep 09, 2020
Sep 09, 2020
Sep 08, 2020
Sep 08, 2020
Sep 08, 2020
In many powerful countries in the world, a person can lose his/her important job through the brief mention of a derogatory... more
The protests which are taking place in West Coast Berbice began as an expression of outrage and pain over the killing of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Nelson Mandela in 1990 was a towering symbol of the triumph of right over wrong. Released from prison... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]