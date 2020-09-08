Miner’s bound body found wrapped in hammock

Latest update September 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
The bound body of a miner was on Sunday last found wrapped in a multi- coloured hammock and stuck besides a tree in the Puruni River, Region Seven.
The now dead miner has been identified as Tyrone Thomas of Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
According to a police report, Thomas’ decomposing body was discovered at around 07:00hrs by his boss, a dredge owner, whose mining operation is based on Thomas Island, Puruni River.
Reports are that the dredge owner had travelled to Georgetown on August 16 and reportedly left Thomas, a Brazilian national and another employee at the mining camp.
The dredge owner reportedly told investigating ranks that about a week ago he had received a phone call from Thomas informing him that the Brazilian national had left the camp.
However, on Saturday last when the dredge owner, along with two new workers returned to the camp site, neither Thomas nor the other employee was found.
The man told police that on Sunday there was a foul stench emanating from the Puruni River which is within close proximity to his camp. Upon investigating, he observed Thomas’ body wrapped in a multi-colored hammock and stuck beside a tree. The dredge owner immediately notified police ranks via telephone and they made their way to the scene.
Crime scene investigators said that the miners’ hands and legs were bound together. It was also noticed that the corpse bore a gaping wound above the right eye.
Sep 08, 2020Letter to the Sports Editor Dear Sports Editor, We shall be grateful if the following is released in the press from the Lusignan Golf Club. We the Executive Committee, Members, Staff and friends of...
Sep 08, 2020
Sep 08, 2020
Sep 08, 2020
Sep 06, 2020
Sep 06, 2020
The five-month election ordeal is over. Inside those five months, were some of the most bizarre moments of human failing,... more
A few months ago, CCTV cameras recorded footage of a young school girl being robbed by a bandit. It must have been a terrifying... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Nelson Mandela in 1990 was a towering symbol of the triumph of right over wrong. Released from prison... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]