Miner’s bound body found wrapped in hammock

The bound body of a miner was on Sunday last found wrapped in a multi- coloured hammock and stuck besides a tree in the Puruni River, Region Seven.

The now dead miner has been identified as Tyrone Thomas of Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

According to a police report, Thomas’ decomposing body was discovered at around 07:00hrs by his boss, a dredge owner, whose mining operation is based on Thomas Island, Puruni River.

Reports are that the dredge owner had travelled to Georgetown on August 16 and reportedly left Thomas, a Brazilian national and another employee at the mining camp.

The dredge owner reportedly told investigating ranks that about a week ago he had received a phone call from Thomas informing him that the Brazilian national had left the camp.

However, on Saturday last when the dredge owner, along with two new workers returned to the camp site, neither Thomas nor the other employee was found.

The man told police that on Sunday there was a foul stench emanating from the Puruni River which is within close proximity to his camp. Upon investigating, he observed Thomas’ body wrapped in a multi-colored hammock and stuck beside a tree. The dredge owner immediately notified police ranks via telephone and they made their way to the scene.

Crime scene investigators said that the miners’ hands and legs were bound together. It was also noticed that the corpse bore a gaping wound above the right eye.