LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

Letter to the Sports Editor
Dear Sports Editor,
We shall be grateful if the following is released in the press from the Lusignan Golf Club.
We the Executive Committee, Members, Staff and friends of Lusignan Golf Club do condemn in the strongest terms the cruel and untimely deaths meted out to two of our fellow Guyanese Joel and Isaiah Henry.
We strongly demand that justice prevails and that the perpetrators be swiftly dealt with within the confines of the law.
For a bright and promising future for Guyana, there must be zero tolerance for any acts that contribute to the destruction of our people in any form or fashion and so we expect that these dastardly acts will be condemned in the strongest terms by all sectors of society.
Kind regards,
Anasha Ally
Public Relations Officer (LGC).
