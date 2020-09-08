Latest update September 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

Sep 08, 2020 Letters, Sports 0

Letter to the Sports Editor

Dear Sports Editor,

We shall be grateful if the following is released in the press from the Lusignan Golf Club.
We the Executive Committee, Members, Staff and friends of Lusignan Golf Club do condemn in the strongest terms the cruel and untimely deaths meted out to two of our fellow Guyanese Joel and Isaiah Henry.
We strongly demand that justice prevails and that the perpetrators be swiftly dealt with within the confines of the law.
For a bright and promising future for Guyana, there must be zero tolerance for any acts that contribute to the destruction of our people in any form or fashion and so we expect that these dastardly acts will be condemned in the strongest terms by all sectors of society.
Kind regards,
Anasha Ally
Public Relations Officer (LGC).

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

Sep 08, 2020

Letter to the Sports Editor Dear Sports Editor, We shall be grateful if the following is released in the press from the Lusignan Golf Club. We the Executive Committee, Members, Staff and friends of...
Read More
I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall quality of work by the GFF – Minister Ramson

I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall...

Sep 08, 2020

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment donated for 35th anniversary

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment...

Sep 08, 2020

Re-energised GAW face vastly improving Zouks; unbeaten TKR take on unpredictable Tallwahs in CPL semis today

Re-energised GAW face vastly improving Zouks;...

Sep 08, 2020

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Sep 06, 2020

Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall Haslim passes on

Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall...

Sep 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Without regard to the crime

    A few months ago, CCTV cameras recorded footage of a young school girl being robbed by a bandit. It must have been a terrifying... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019