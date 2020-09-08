Farmer, son, handyman and two others in custody

Gruesome murder of Berbice teens…

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has confirmed that two more persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of West Coast Berbice teens Isaiah and Joel Henry.

Currently in police custody are a rice farmer, his son, a handyman and two other employees. The Major Crimes Unit took over the case on Sunday last after the bodies of the boys were found butchered in the Cotton Tree backdam. Police had stated that blood stains found on the rice land located in close proximity to the land the boys bodies were found on, had led to the arrest of the rice farmer.

It was during his time in police custody, one of the farmer’s sons and his handyman were also picked up and taken in custody. Members of the Major Crimes Unit arrived in Berbice earlier yesterday but were met by protesters who blocked the roads and refused to let them pass. It wasn’t until former President, David Granger, arrived that the unit managed to pass.

Meanwhile, post mortems are slated to be conducted on the teens’ bodies tomorrow.

It was late Sunday afternoon that the bodies of the boys were found with their throats slashed in the backdam. The t-shirt of one of the boys was pulled over his face, while the other was lying face down. Their bodies bore visible marks of violence including chop wounds across their heads and faces. The discovery sparked protests throughout West Coast Berbice and some parts of Region Six too.