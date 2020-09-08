Latest update September 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Exxon got the nerve to tell us Guyana will lose $$billions

3rd WELL PAYARA

Imagine yuh gat 10 water bottle factories around the world. Dem ah mek 5000 bottle water ah day, which costing dem between $40 to $50 per bottle. De 5000 bottle is wah dem have customer for.

Yuh come to Guyana and set up two factories and the cost is only $8 a bottle. But fuh supply yuh customers wid dat 5000 bottle, yuh need to set up one more factory.

What would you do wid dem factories dat is costing you $40 to $50? You would obviously shut dem down and concentrate here in Guyana where it is cheaper so you can have bigger profits. Na true?

This is exactly wah ExxonMobil did. Dem sell out everything in Norway, Nigeria, Australia, and Malaysia. Dem also seh dem want fuh get rid of dem operation in Chad and Equatorial Guinea. Dem also reduce some of their rigs in the Permian Basin in America.

Dem even reduce spending on its operations in the USA just to focus on Guyana.

Liza One and Liza Two are like the two factories established to produce oil at the cheaper rate. But it wants another oil pumping factory called Payara. It requires government approval for this. If it doesn’t get de 3rd well, Payara, it would hurt its bottom-line.

To the PPP/C government, this is a golden opportunity to secure the deal that Guyana deserves.

