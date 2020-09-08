Latest update September 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Sep 08, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

Sep 08, 2020

Letter to the Sports Editor Dear Sports Editor, We shall be grateful if the following is released in the press from the Lusignan Golf Club. We the Executive Committee, Members, Staff and friends of...
Read More
I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall quality of work by the GFF – Minister Ramson

I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall...

Sep 08, 2020

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment donated for 35th anniversary

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment...

Sep 08, 2020

Re-energised GAW face vastly improving Zouks; unbeaten TKR take on unpredictable Tallwahs in CPL semis today

Re-energised GAW face vastly improving Zouks;...

Sep 08, 2020

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Sep 06, 2020

Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall Haslim passes on

Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall...

Sep 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Without regard to the crime

    A few months ago, CCTV cameras recorded footage of a young school girl being robbed by a bandit. It must have been a terrifying... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019