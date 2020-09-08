Latest update September 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dr. Adams’ expertise will be used in the rightful place – President Ali

Sep 08, 2020 News 0

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, yesterday told reporters that Dr. Vincent Adams’ expertise will be utilized by the government in the “rightful place” alluding to his wealth of experience as an energy scientist.

Energy scientist, Dr. Vincent Adams

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali

Ali faced questions yesterday about the administration’s abrupt decision to send the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on leave. The move was seen as a poor decision by several local and international commentators including the Transparency International Guyana Institute (TIGI), given that it is Dr. Adams who championed the resolution of several environmental issues caused by ExxonMobil as necessary for the approval of the Payara Field Development Plan (FDP). That project’s review has not been completed, and Dr. Adams’ removal has effectively also removed him from its path to approval.
Ali said that there is no issue with the government’s decision, as the EPA is headed by an interim Head who has years of experience in environmental protection. Strangely, the President claimed that Dr. Adams is not qualified in the “area of environment” though Dr. Adams told Kaieteur News that he is.
Ali said that Dr. Adams’ skillset is needed for the country, and that the energy scientist has been so informed. The President added that he has great respect for Dr. Adams. However, he noted that Dr. Adams is a politician, who was part of the APNU+AFC coalition platform, and that anyone criticising the administration’s decision should arm themselves with the facts.
Dr. Adams was appointed Head of the EPA by former President David Granger in late 2018. He has four decades of experience in public and private environmental, petroleum and geological engineering. He most notably served 30 years with the United States Department of Energy, part of which he was a member of the Senior Executive Service Corps.
He has a PhD in Environmental Engineering, is a PhD Candidate in Petroleum and Geological Engineering, MS in Petroleum and Geological Engineering, MS in Geohydrology, BS in Civil/Public Health Engineering, and Diploma in Executive Leadership and Management from MIT Sloan School of Business.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

LGC condemns the murders of teenagers

Sep 08, 2020

Letter to the Sports Editor Dear Sports Editor, We shall be grateful if the following is released in the press from the Lusignan Golf Club. We the Executive Committee, Members, Staff and friends of...
Read More
I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall quality of work by the GFF – Minister Ramson

I’m pretty impressed with the pace overall...

Sep 08, 2020

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment donated for 35th anniversary

GFF compliment Beacon FC leadership as equipment...

Sep 08, 2020

Re-energised GAW face vastly improving Zouks; unbeaten TKR take on unpredictable Tallwahs in CPL semis today

Re-energised GAW face vastly improving Zouks;...

Sep 08, 2020

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Sep 06, 2020

Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall Haslim passes on

Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall...

Sep 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Without regard to the crime

    A few months ago, CCTV cameras recorded footage of a young school girl being robbed by a bandit. It must have been a terrifying... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019