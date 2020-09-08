Dr. Adams’ expertise will be used in the rightful place – President Ali

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, yesterday told reporters that Dr. Vincent Adams’ expertise will be utilized by the government in the “rightful place” alluding to his wealth of experience as an energy scientist.

Ali faced questions yesterday about the administration’s abrupt decision to send the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on leave. The move was seen as a poor decision by several local and international commentators including the Transparency International Guyana Institute (TIGI), given that it is Dr. Adams who championed the resolution of several environmental issues caused by ExxonMobil as necessary for the approval of the Payara Field Development Plan (FDP). That project’s review has not been completed, and Dr. Adams’ removal has effectively also removed him from its path to approval.

Ali said that there is no issue with the government’s decision, as the EPA is headed by an interim Head who has years of experience in environmental protection. Strangely, the President claimed that Dr. Adams is not qualified in the “area of environment” though Dr. Adams told Kaieteur News that he is.

Ali said that Dr. Adams’ skillset is needed for the country, and that the energy scientist has been so informed. The President added that he has great respect for Dr. Adams. However, he noted that Dr. Adams is a politician, who was part of the APNU+AFC coalition platform, and that anyone criticising the administration’s decision should arm themselves with the facts.

Dr. Adams was appointed Head of the EPA by former President David Granger in late 2018. He has four decades of experience in public and private environmental, petroleum and geological engineering. He most notably served 30 years with the United States Department of Energy, part of which he was a member of the Senior Executive Service Corps.

He has a PhD in Environmental Engineering, is a PhD Candidate in Petroleum and Geological Engineering, MS in Petroleum and Geological Engineering, MS in Geohydrology, BS in Civil/Public Health Engineering, and Diploma in Executive Leadership and Management from MIT Sloan School of Business.