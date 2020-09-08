A new Tongue Clerk in Town

Latest update September 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sep 08, 2020 Dem Boys Seh
Dem Boys Seh…
Dem boys hear how the city get a new Town Clerk, or rather Tongue Clerk. De man perform de other night.
De performance was so good, dat it became the Talk of de Town. Or rather the Talk of de Tongue.
Dem boys seh this is de man fuh de wuk, This is de best man fuh clean up de town. De man ready fuh all of dem wah wan “wild up” themself. Talk to me, baby! Talk to me!
Dem boys seh how Lil Joe and Gail nah talking about talking. Lil Joe accuse de government of being illegitimate. Yet, he want representation. In de same illegitimate government. Dah nah mek no sense, if you seh de government is fraudulent, why you want tie bundle with de same “illegal” government? Would that not legitimize the same government?
Dem boys seh how people memory nah so shart to forget who bin trying fuh five months to foist an illegitimate government on the people. Dem know who bin wan fuh wipe de PPP/C slate clean. Dem know dat Coal-a-shun gat it own Tongue Clerk. Even when de man sitting quiet, he tongue does be like snake in he mouth.
No name. No warrant.
But de Raja is still de best.
Talk half and nah ask who bin give who blow!
