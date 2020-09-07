We have been returned to slavery

DEAR EDITOR,

As a Coalition supporter, I am devastated by the details that are emerging about the oil contract signed by Trotman and Exxon. We have been returned to slavery, albeit by big business!!!!

How can Trotman sit in Parliament and hold his head up, knowing fully well that he has sold out not only us, the people, but generations to come.

Disgraceful!!!

John Simmonds