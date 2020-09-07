Latest update September 7th, 2020 3:56 PM
DEAR EDITOR,
As a Coalition supporter, I am devastated by the details that are emerging about the oil contract signed by Trotman and Exxon. We have been returned to slavery, albeit by big business!!!!
How can Trotman sit in Parliament and hold his head up, knowing fully well that he has sold out not only us, the people, but generations to come.
Disgraceful!!!
John Simmonds
Sep 06, 2020By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors with 12 points from six wins and four losses will play their seventh semi-final in the 8th edition of the Caribbean Premier League CPL T20 tournament on...
Sep 06, 2020
Sep 06, 2020
Sep 06, 2020
Sep 05, 2020
Sep 05, 2020
The WPA has pulled out of the APNU. The acerbic contention of the WPA centers on David Granger’s unilateral selection of... more
The PNC/R effectively attempted to do a ‘Zimbabwe’ in Guyana. In 2008, there was a political crisis in Zimbabwe. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Nelson Mandela in 1990 was a towering symbol of the triumph of right over wrong. Released from prison... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]