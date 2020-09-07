Three now in custody for brutal slaying of West Coast teens

– as protests continue

Investigators moments ago revealed that three persons have now been held for questioning into the brutal murder of two young West Berbice teens.

Among those arrested are the 57-year-old owner of the farm where the boys were found, his son and a handyman.

According to police, they are assisting with investigations. No murder weapon has been recovered at this point in time.

West Coast Berbice residents in outrage have taken to the roads to protest their deaths.

Protestors lined the roadways this morning and intensified the call for the justice to be served. They blocked the bridge at No.5 Village with anything they could find and set it alight. Traffic has again come to an abrupt halt.

“Police is by my area turning back traffic to go back to Rosignol…they aint allowing people to pass through because of what happening up there”, a West Coast Berbice resident said.

A rice farmer by the name of “Shano” was arrested last night after police issued a statement that blood stains were found on his rice lands. The bodies of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry were found with necks slashed on a coconut farm also belonging to the rice farmer. There was an X chopped on the head of young Isaiah and chop across his face; he appeared to have been badly tortured and mercilessly chopped about his head and body. Joel only had a slash to his neck and other marks of violence about his body.

Villagers at Number 3 Village where the boys lived roared up in anger over their gruesome deaths and have said that they will not rest until the killers face the full force of the law.