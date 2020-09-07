Security guard found soaked in blood told police of his attacker minutes before he died

A security guard who was yesterday found soaked in blood and lying on the train line at Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One, had told investigators of his attacker just minutes before he died.

Dead is, Earl Peters, 75, also known as ‘Old Stove’ of Fitzburg, Port Kaituma.

According to police reports, Peters was attacked at around 22:25hrs while heading home from his security job at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) office.

A colleague of Peters detailed that he was scheduled to work until 23:00hrs that evening but might have been released a little earlier from his duties and used the train line route to walk home.

Investigators said that a businessman who lives adjacent to the train line reportedly heard someone screaming for help and rushed out his home to investigate. The man then saw the security guard lying on the train-line soaked with blood.

He, immediately, ran all the way to the Port Kaituma Police Station which is located at the Water Front and notified the ranks on duty. A team of officers returned with the man to the scene and found Peters in an unconscious state. They picked up the pensioner and rushed him to the Port Kaituma District Hospital for medical attention.

There it was observed that Peters was bleeding profusely from what appeared to be chop wounds to the left side of his head, his left wrist and abdomen.

Investigators said that while doctors were tending to Peters, he managed to regain consciousness and told them that a man had attacked and inflicted his wounds before walking away. He died shortly after. Kaieteur News was told that Peter’s relatives are currently unaware of what had transpired since they located him miles away in the backdam.