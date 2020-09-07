President, Opposition Leader pledge justice for murdered WCB boys

President Irfaan Ali and Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon yesterday pledged to use all resources at their disposal to ensure justice is served for the horrific murders of Joel and Isaiah Henry at Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice.

The President said that he was informed of the senseless murders of the No. 3 Village boys with a heavy heart, while the Opposition Leader said that he is sickened and horrified.

On behalf of the APNU+AFC coalition, Harmon expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, and called for an immediate and thorough investigation, and apprehension of the killers. Ali revealed that the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie were instructed to do all that is necessary to bring the perpetrators to justice. Likewise, Harmon said that the Coalition will do everything necessary to ensure justice is served to the fullest extent of the law.

Both men urged residents to support the police in ensuring justice is served. Ali stressed the importance of responsible action in demonstrating anger and hurt. Harmon noted the need for vigilance.

“We cannot and would not,” the President stated, “tolerate this type of brutality in our communities and country. I can understand the pain of the families and community and my prayers and thoughts are with you.”

Harmon said, “We recognize and understand the pain, anger and anguish the relatives and villagers of No. 3 Village (where the boys are from) are experiencing at this time.”

The President has asked for a constant update on the progress of the investigation to be shared by the police with the country. Harmon intends to visit the relatives of the victims today, in order to offer support.