Latest update September 7th, 2020 3:56 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President, Opposition Leader pledge justice for murdered WCB boys

Sep 07, 2020 News 0

President Irfaan Ali and Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon yesterday pledged to use all resources at their disposal to ensure justice is served for the horrific murders of Joel and Isaiah Henry at Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice.

President Irfaan Ali

Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon

The President said that he was informed of the senseless murders of the No. 3 Village boys with a heavy heart, while the Opposition Leader said that he is sickened and horrified.

On behalf of the APNU+AFC coalition, Harmon expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, and called for an immediate and thorough investigation, and apprehension of the killers. Ali revealed that the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie were instructed to do all that is necessary to bring the perpetrators to justice. Likewise, Harmon said that the Coalition will do everything necessary to ensure justice is served to the fullest extent of the law.
Both men urged residents to support the police in ensuring justice is served. Ali stressed the importance of responsible action in demonstrating anger and hurt. Harmon noted the need for vigilance.
“We cannot and would not,” the President stated, “tolerate this type of brutality in our communities and country. I can understand the pain of the families and community and my prayers and thoughts are with you.”
Harmon said, “We recognize and understand the pain, anger and anguish the relatives and villagers of No. 3 Village (where the boys are from) are experiencing at this time.”
The President has asked for a constant update on the progress of the investigation to be shared by the police with the country. Harmon intends to visit the relatives of the victims today, in order to offer support.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Sep 06, 2020

By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors with 12 points from six wins and four losses will play their seventh semi-final in the 8th edition of the Caribbean Premier League CPL T20 tournament on...
Read More
Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall Haslim passes on

Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall...

Sep 06, 2020

Minister Ramson meets with Golf Academy

Minister Ramson meets with Golf Academy

Sep 06, 2020

Cadet Officer develops Sports plan, seeks support

Cadet Officer develops Sports plan, seeks support

Sep 06, 2020

Sinclair grateful for CPL opportunity to showcase his skills globally

Sinclair grateful for CPL opportunity to showcase...

Sep 05, 2020

Shariff crowned Junior Chess online champion

Shariff crowned Junior Chess online champion

Sep 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019