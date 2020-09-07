Political appointees – some famous last points

DEAR EDITOR,

I think of the firing, which operates under today’s politically correct verbiage of sending home, of Dr. Vincent Adams of Guyana’s EPA, and I remember a couple of points of recent. I share them today.

When Dr. Adams was sent home, the hue and cry came quickly from several quarters, including some surprising ones. From the defensive side of the divide, and almost as if in loud and fawning imitation of Pavlov’s dog, there came those rushing to offer what they believed were spirited representations in favour of getting rid of the man. Their buzzword, the juicy bone of the moment, is that political appointees must go, and he was one. I agree on the first part of the last sentence; but regarding the last part, I saw him as less of a political appointee, and more of a technocrat of special competence. One that I understand has been a pain in the behind for the likes of ExxonMobil. There is history there; now there is this recriminatory story.

I read that political appointees should go voluntarily, which is the honourable thing to do, and I agree again. But then I remember a Guyanese, who is the best example of a political appointee and who was spared that spiked rod. In fact, special accommodation was made for him by the PPP government, which I commend it for doing the right thing, by putting the interests of Guyana above those of the party, the search for victims, and the need for vengeance. For once, sanity prevailed.

The man who qualifies, hands down, as a political appointee to the most notable degree is none other than Mr. Carl Greenidge. When questions arose about why the once and still honourable Mr. Geenidge is retained, the possession of special skills was heard. I heard it loud and clear, and I agree yet again. But if Mr. Carl Barrington Greenidge, former Minister of Finance, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, former Vice President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, former international public servant, and former contender for Leader of the PNC is not a political appointee (or selectee) of the highest pedigree, then no one else is.

Editor, please get me straight: I think the PPP, not known for decency or leniency or sagacity, did the right thing by Mr. Greenidge. As said before, this honourable Guyanese is blessed with particular expertise in the area of our border dispute with neighbouring Venezuela, now before the ICJ. There are few things, perhaps none that rises to the level of sensitivity of our border dispute with Venezuela and where it is precariously perched currently. For the umpteenth time, I agree with the PPP on this one.

By the same token, I humbly submit that our relationship with ExxonMobil is on an almost similar tight rope, with corporate alligators and piranhas swarming below to eat our flesh, drink our blood, and finish us off. And as I think of how Mr. Greenidge is recognized and welcomed by the PPP, I submit that in Dr. Vincent Adams, we are blessed to have a man of the same extraordinary caliber relative to skills and expertise. To get rid of him now is wrong, political appointee or not. The point is not if Mr. Greenidge is a political appointee/selectee (in my book he is) or not, it is that he is there. I say that Dr. Adams means the same to Guyana at present. He should have stayed.

To respond to the prods of my fellow Americans or Exxon to be rid of this man now is plain wrong, dead wrong.

For if we lose out to Venezuela, we have less land and less dreams. And if we lose out to Exxon, we have less money and less hope and less spirit (already haemorrhaged) left to fight over anything. That is, except the carcasses of one another. To be clear, I speak not of inconsistency or any such nonsense by the PPP. I speak to what is right for us. What is best for us today. Get rid of him later.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall