One dead, another injured after incident on Albion Road, Berbice

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged murder of a 26-year-old carpenter/mason of Lot 500 No.1 Road, Corentyne, Berbice and the wounding of another from the same village.

The dead man has been identified as Orlando Micheal Jonas called “Redman” while the wounded has been identified as Mahendra Ramnarine called “Mikey” of Lot 28 C No.1 Road. The suspects in custody have also been identified as Kris Nandalall, an electrician of Lot 50 Chesney Front Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice and Samson Gangapersaud called “Sam”, a mechanic of Lot 20,Tain Settlement, Corentyne.

The injured Ramnarine could not speak when this publication arrived at his home since he had multiple stitches to his mouth and was resting in a hammock but he has since told police that he and Jonas were passing the suspects and one of them hurled derogatory remarks at them; as a result, Jonas turned back and approached the suspects.

Ramnarine said that he then turned back and went to Jonas and told him to ignore the men but at that point, one of the suspects whipped out a knife and slashed him on his mouth – he received deep laceration wounds to both sides of his cheeks.

Ramnarine further stated that after he received the cut, he rode away to seek help and left Jonas behind. They then stabbed Jonas to the abdomen and slashed his jaw. The incident reportedly occurred just around 19:00hrs Saturday and police at the Albion Police Station, located a building away, arrived at the scene until 19:30hrs.

Ramnarine’s father, Parsuram Ramnarine disclosed that Jonas and his son worked with him earlier Saturday and they left to head home.

“Someone picked me up with a vehicle and the two of them was riding their cycle. We passed dem boys by the station side and the thing happened just after we pass so by the time we reach home, we get the message that the boy get stab and me son,” he said.

At the home of Jonas, relatives were still in shock over his sudden death but his aunt, Jacqueline Jonas managed to speak to reporters. She said she was at home with her daughter when a car pulled up to her house and a friend informed her that her nephew was lying on Albion public road with injuries.

“They said that my nephew is lying on the road and that his neck burst,” she told Kaieteur News, “somebody slit his throat. My daughter left and she went and afterwards, I went to the hospital and…but he was already dead. When I looked, he had a huge slit to his face and his abdomen; his intestine was protruding.”

She added that based on what she was told, two boys went to the station and reported that her nephew and his friend attacked them and robbed them but she added that it was quite the opposite. Jonas said that he nephew’s friend told her that the two suspects attacked them first. The grieving aunt said that her nephew was like a son to her since he lost his mother and his father hasn’t been around; she disclosed that he was the father of a seven-year-old son.

The suspects have since denied committing the act but police are trying to access surveillance footage to determine what happened. The body of Jonas is presently at the Port Mourant Mortuary where a post mortem examination is expected to be done shortly.