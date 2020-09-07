Negligence reportedly the cause for Lancaster fire

Negligence is reportedly the reason that the home of a 60-year-old woman was Saturday evening completely destroyed by fire. The blaze which started around 19:00hrs also significantly scorched the side of a house located in the next lot.

According to a neighbour, Chandrawattie Nall, she was at home speaking to her brother on the phone when another neighbour informed her that fire was at the old woman’s residence.

“She called out and said fire deh at Zali house and when I looked out, I see sheer smoke so I went back into the house because I have a sick mother and she start cough and me start cough”, she said.

Nall said she was not sure if the woman who lived at the house was home when the fire begun but at that time the neighbours began to run out with buckets to help in taming the blaze until the Guyana Fire Service arrived. She disclosed that since the fire, the woman has not been seen since.

Meanwhile, a senior source attached to the Fire Service in Berbice disclosed that when the homeowner was interviewed, she appeared to be of unsound mind since her story “was all over the place”. He said the woman told them that she was cooking and she left the pot on the stove and she left the yard.

The house next door that was scorched had no-one living inside since the owners are living overseas. They have since been informed by the caretaker.