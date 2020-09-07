La Parfaite man attempts to dump ganja

Latest update September 7th, 2020 3:56 PM
A labourer, 23, was on Friday busted at his house with 50 grams of suspected cannabis. Police ranks turned up at the man’s home located at Onderneeming West Bank Demerara after receiving a tip off.
When the ranks arrived, the man was seen with a bulky plastic bag in his hand. He attempted to dispose of it as the lawmen explained the reason for their visit.
The ranks entered and retrieved the plastic bag and discovered that it contained 20 small zip-lock bags with the suspected marijuana.
He was subsequently arrested and escorted to the La Parfaite Police Station where he remains in custody pending charges.
