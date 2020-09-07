Latest update September 7th, 2020 3:56 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

La Parfaite man attempts to dump ganja

Sep 07, 2020 News 0

The plastic bag containing the parceled-off suspected marijuana.

A labourer, 23, was on Friday busted at his house with 50 grams of suspected cannabis. Police ranks turned up at the man’s home located at Onderneeming West Bank Demerara after receiving a tip off.
When the ranks arrived, the man was seen with a bulky plastic bag in his hand. He attempted to dispose of it as the lawmen explained the reason for their visit.
The ranks entered and retrieved the plastic bag and discovered that it contained 20 small zip-lock bags with the suspected marijuana.
He was subsequently arrested and escorted to the La Parfaite Police Station where he remains in custody pending charges.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Sep 06, 2020

By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors with 12 points from six wins and four losses will play their seventh semi-final in the 8th edition of the Caribbean Premier League CPL T20 tournament on...
Read More
Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall Haslim passes on

Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall...

Sep 06, 2020

Minister Ramson meets with Golf Academy

Minister Ramson meets with Golf Academy

Sep 06, 2020

Cadet Officer develops Sports plan, seeks support

Cadet Officer develops Sports plan, seeks support

Sep 06, 2020

Sinclair grateful for CPL opportunity to showcase his skills globally

Sinclair grateful for CPL opportunity to showcase...

Sep 05, 2020

Shariff crowned Junior Chess online champion

Shariff crowned Junior Chess online champion

Sep 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019