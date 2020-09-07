Guyana must bring an end to this ugly masturbation

The WPA has pulled out of the APNU. The acerbic contention of the WPA centers on David Granger’s unilateral selection of Tabitha Sarabo-Halley (hereafter referred to as TSH) as the WPA’s representative in the House. WPA in a press release (which for the past five years is all it does; issue press releases) said that in anticipation of getting two seats, it submitted four names to Granger and whatever number he decides on there will be a rotation system.

It said it indicated to Granger that Ali Majeed would take the first two years in parliament. Without adherence to the WPA’s formula, Granger chose TSH. The caricatured relation between the carcass of the WPA and Granger goes on. WPA withdrew from APNU therefore TSH’s status as a selectee should lapse. She then resigned from the WPA but Granger retained her as a parliamentarian. The asininities that characterize the politics of both the PNC and its moribund partner, the AFC, are cascading like fountain water.

If Granger accepted TSH as the WPA’s consignee and the WPA divorced itself from APNU, then Granger has room to select another MP from the PNC. But Granger stuck with TSH. It means that TSH got a free parliamentary seat while the chairperson of the PNC, Volda Lawrence, who by virtue of her position is deputy leader, is ostracized.

A number of questions arise. Why Granger wants to give a seat to a person who does not belong to the PNC when there are dozens of PNC seniors who were on the party list who didn’t make it to parliament? Why Granger wants to get into a fight with the WPA over business that doesn’t concern him? How is the rift between TSH and WPA, a PNC problem?

The compelling question is why Granger did what he has done? The answer lies in an ugly masturbation that this country’s political observers, academics, political parties, editors, and others must bring to an end – the fictional life of the WPA. There were many parties that came on the scene from the seventies onwards and the dialectics pushed them into oblivion. One can think of Liberator Party, TUF, ROAR, Democratic Labour Movement, GUARD, GUMP, among others. They have all disappeared because epochs come and go and the contents of one era are negated by changing circumstances.

The WPA was born as a political party in 1976 at the lower flat of the trade union NAACIE. All the major players of the WPA have died, gotten very old, migrated or finished with politics. In 2020 what then is the WPA or who is in the WPA? Any school boy would tell you that a political party has to have some fundamental features. It is as simple as a car. The vehicle has to have an engine, four wheels, gear set, etc. If these essential components are missing, you cannot say you have a functional car.

What is the structure of the WPA? Does it have an executive committee? If so, how many are in it and who are these people? Does it have a central organ that is above the executive committee which in other parties is called the general council? Who is its leader? Who is the chairman? Who is the general secretary? What numbers comprise its membership? Does it have district committees in Guyana and where are they located? How many party offices it has in the entire country? Did it ever hold a congress? If yes, in what year, where and how many since then?

What is the truth? What is the reality? What are the facts? The WPA is essentially three persons headed by David Hinds who has lived outside of Guyana for the past 30 years. Hinds has no moral right to speak on behalf of an entity that he does not physically share a relationship with. The other two misfits are Desmond Trotman and Tacuma Ogunseye. The WPA has no functionalism whatsoever. What remains a mystery is why these three persons do not do what their predecessors in other parties have done – face reality and wind up.

What these three persons are hoping to achieve by referring to themselves as the WPA is beyond the comprehension of any human. Put yourself in the place of David Granger. He must have said why should I allow a fictional formation to tell me who I should put on my parliamentary list? He is right. There is no functioning structure called the WPA and the controversy over TSH should finally bring the curtain down on this insane masturbation. It is time!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)