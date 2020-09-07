Foul air and bad water

Latest update September 7th, 2020 3:56 PM
Sep 07, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Last week was a bad week fuh ExxonMobil. De company facing some serious backlash from around dem country in which it gat investments.
De company gat big investments in Papau New Guinea (PNG). Dat is a country of nine million people and despite all de oil it gat, de people still piss poor.
De Prime Minister wah come in last year seh enough is enough. He decide dat is he gat to get a better deal from dem investors wah carrying away he country wealth.
De man serious. He seh dat de country gat to get a bigger share of de revenue. Dat is type of talk dem boys wan hear from we leaders hay.
ExxonMobil also gat big investments in Australia.
It announce dat it cutting jobs all over de world, including in Australia. But dem boys know dat is because it wan concentrate on we oil hay in Guyana. Dat is why Exxon downsizing dem operations elsewhere. Dem boys seh nah bother with dem jobs cuts, Guyana oil sweet.
Meanwhile, de pressure mounting in Guyana fuh Exxon fuh stop flaring gas offshore. De Waterfall paper point out last week how all dis flaring wah bin tekkin place was in contravention of de Green State Development Strategy.
Bharrat bin have something called de Low Carbon Development Strategy. Dat too is against de flaring of gas. So dem boys wan know wah de PPP/C gan do about Exxon and all this foul smell wah dem emitting into we air and all de bad water wah dem loosing into de ocean weh we fisherman does ketch fish.
Talk half and wait fuh Exxon threaten fuh cut jobs in Guyana.
Sep 06, 2020By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors with 12 points from six wins and four losses will play their seventh semi-final in the 8th edition of the Caribbean Premier League CPL T20 tournament on...
Sep 06, 2020
Sep 06, 2020
Sep 06, 2020
Sep 05, 2020
Sep 05, 2020
The WPA has pulled out of the APNU. The acerbic contention of the WPA centers on David Granger’s unilateral selection of... more
The PNC/R effectively attempted to do a ‘Zimbabwe’ in Guyana. In 2008, there was a political crisis in Zimbabwe. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Nelson Mandela in 1990 was a towering symbol of the triumph of right over wrong. Released from prison... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]