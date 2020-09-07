Latest update September 7th, 2020 3:56 PM

Foul air and bad water

Last week was a bad week fuh ExxonMobil. De company facing some serious backlash from around dem country in which it gat investments.
De company gat big investments in Papau New Guinea (PNG). Dat is a country of nine million people and despite all de oil it gat, de people still piss poor.
De Prime Minister wah come in last year seh enough is enough. He decide dat is he gat to get a better deal from dem investors wah carrying away he country wealth.
De man serious. He seh dat de country gat to get a bigger share of de revenue. Dat is type of talk dem boys wan hear from we leaders hay.
ExxonMobil also gat big investments in Australia.
It announce dat it cutting jobs all over de world, including in Australia. But dem boys know dat is because it wan concentrate on we oil hay in Guyana. Dat is why Exxon downsizing dem operations elsewhere. Dem boys seh nah bother with dem jobs cuts, Guyana oil sweet.
Meanwhile, de pressure mounting in Guyana fuh Exxon fuh stop flaring gas offshore. De Waterfall paper point out last week how all dis flaring wah bin tekkin place was in contravention of de Green State Development Strategy.
Bharrat bin have something called de Low Carbon Development Strategy. Dat too is against de flaring of gas. So dem boys wan know wah de PPP/C gan do about Exxon and all this foul smell wah dem emitting into we air and all de bad water wah dem loosing into de ocean weh we fisherman does ketch fish.
Talk half and wait fuh Exxon threaten fuh cut jobs in Guyana.

New 2019