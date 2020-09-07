Emergency budget for Wednesday

With just three months left in the fiscal year, Guyana will finally see a 2020 emergency budget being presented at the 2nd sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to the second Order Paper for the Session circulated by the Parliament of Guyana, Standing Orders Nos. 10(2) and 38(9)(a) are set to be suspended “to enable the Minister with responsibility for Finance to complete uninterrupted the reading of the Budget Speech for 2020 at the Sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday, 9th September 2020.”

With no Minister of Finance appointed, it is expected that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo who has oversight of the sector to present the budget speech.

Jagdeo had said that under normal circumstances, it would take approximately 179 days to prepare a National Budget, but the new People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government aimed to have that time period cut down to help cushion the current economic impact that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has on Guyana.

The country has been operating without a 2020 budget after the David Granger led A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration fell in 2018 after a vote of no confidence.

The five-month delay of a declaration of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections was also a contributing factor to a 2020 budget not being released.