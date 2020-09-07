Coalition lost “moral authority” to lecture anyone on board appointments – Gail Teixeira

Guyana’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Gail Teixeira made it clear that the Opposition APNU+AFC through their own actions have lost the moral authority to lecture the new People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government and others on the customs and practices with regards to the recent appointment of several board members.

Her comments come in response to Opposition leader, Joseph Harmon who harshly criticized the new administration for excluding APNU+AFC officials from the recent appointment on state boards.

Teixeira, in a recent Stabroek News article had cited that the Opposition’s constant referral to the new PPP/C administration as “illegitimate” was the reason why they were not included.

“They say we are an illegitimate government. If we are an illegitimate government, why would you want to sit on any board which we are appointing? They have got themselves into what you call a problematic position. You can’t say you want to be on boards but you don’t recognize the government that is appointing those boards,” she said.

In response, Harmon had said in a statement, “I wish to advise Ms. Teixeira that there is a difference between the State and the Government. The State of Guyana is a legal entity that operates in perpetuity. Governments come and go. A government can be illegal and illegitimate as is the one she is a part of. Where State Boards are prescribed in a law, then it is of the State. It is the Parliament that passes laws not the Government. For the avoidance of doubt, Parliament comprises both Government and Opposition making it a State entity. Therefore, where the law requires Opposition representatives to sit on Boards, the Government is required to comply.”

But according to Teixeira, his pronouncements appear to be “premature and precipitous.”

Minister Teixeira noted that so far, only five out of 100 new boards have been appointed by the government and in the interest of inclusivity, those five boards include members of the smaller political parties.

APNU+AFC, she added deserve representation and will be included.

Notwithstanding this, Minister Teixeira pointed out that Harmon’s comments were “sheer mischief to mislead” and reminded as the Opposition Leader he now holds a constitutional position which carries with it greater responsibilities and requires principles and values in the interest of the nation.

APNU+AFC’s track record, she continued places them in a very awkward position as they are now advocating for premises they had previously violated.

Pointing to examples, she said “Do they believe that the Guyanese people are so fickle as to forget that it is the head of the APNUAFC Coalition, President Granger, that appointed the Chairman of the GECOM in October 2017 in violation of the Guyana Constitution and continued to perpetuate this violation until the Caribbean Court of Justice on June 18, 2019 ruled that the appointment of retired Justice Patterson by the President was flawed and unconstitutional?”

Furthermore, Minister Teixeira added that the previous APNU+AFC government that holds the record of being a serial offender of violations of the Constitution as adjudicated by the Guyana courts, citing their violation of the December 2018 Vote of No Confidence as a clear example.

“This new found “holier than thou” posture of Harmon and other APNU+AFC leaders convinces no one,” the Minister said.

She added that the new administration will continue to “unapologetically” include representatives on boards from civil society, political parties, skilled and experienced individuals who reflect the diversity in keeping with the constitution.

“I continue to espouse that the composition of the Parliamentary Opposition post 2020 elections is vastly changed,” Teixeira said “the political landscape has also vastly changed.”

According to Teixeira, at this point, the APNU+AFC Coalition will have to adjust to sharing political space with the newer smaller parties and civil society “who showed their resolve to protect democracy when Guyana was under threat.”