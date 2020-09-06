Latest update September 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

When will Guyana learn?

Sep 06, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem Boys Seh…

De Waterfall paper bin carrying some advertisements about de oil industry and de bad deal wah Guyana get. Some of de ads end by asking, “When will Guyana learn?’
One man seh that Guyana will learn when Jesus returns? De man talk how even if Guyana gat a trillion dollars at its disposal, the leaders wah does run de country can’t even move a speedometer needle. Dem too scampish, crooked, incompetent and dishonest. He seh how corruption hardwired into them brain.
Dem boys seh right now deh gat flaring tekkin’ place. That is like when dem oil well fart. Dem does give out gas. De plan was fuh capture de gas and pump it back into de seabed fuh raise de pressure of de oil.
But something guh wrang and dem oil company nah catch de fart. It escape and it polluting de air over de Atlantic. So if you deh among friends and you smell something like ganda egg, nah think is someone who deh near you. It could be flaring from de oil well.
Dem boys believe dat all dat gas wah flaring could ah provide free electricity to Guyana fuh one year. But de Rig-adier and Patto bin drag dem foot pun dis matter, just like how dem drag out de election results fuh five months and punish people.
Dem boys hear how Pressie seh he gan share out $25,000 to dem poor people wah affected. Dem boys want know weh he gan get de record of households. Some people gan claim dat dem gat six families living in de same apartment.
Talk half and wait fuh see all dem rich people wah gan line up fuh de $25,000.

New 2019